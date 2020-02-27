If involved, no rioter should be spared: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Speaking on Tahir Hussain's alleged involvement in the riots, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "No rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared. If those involved in riots are found to be from AAP, double punishment should be given."



Addressing a Press conference at the media centre in the Delhi secretariat, Kejriwal also answered questions pertaining to the alleged involvement of Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in the killing of the Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.

The chief minister said no one responsible for the violence would be spared and demanded that, if anyone from his party was found to be involved, then that person should be given twice the punishment. "Whoever is responsible for the violence should be put behind bars. Be it theirs or ours, put them behind bars. If our people are involved, give them double the punishment," he said.

Kejriwal also said that it was his personal belief that on issues of national security and riots, there should be no politics. "If someone from AAP, BJP or Congress is involved, if someone has indulged in violence, or if someone instigated it, they should not be spared. Even if someone from my cabinet is involved, they should be punished."

The issue of IB official Ankit Sharma's killing has snowballed into a major political storm with the BJP circulating videos of Hussain's building in Chand Bagh being used for violence, to suggest AAP's culpability. Sharma's family members also alleged that he was one of four men who had been forcibly taken away by a Muslim mob and that bodies of three of the men were later found in a drain near Hussain's building.

However, there has been no confirmation so far on the recovery of any more bodies, apart from that of the slain IB officer, from the drains in the area. Hussain has also denied his involvement in the incident and has claimed that he, along with his family, was rescued from a mob by the police from the building.

So far, 38 people have been killed in violence in the city, which has also left more than 200 people injured.