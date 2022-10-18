If I get arrested, don't repent, take pride in it: Dy CM Sisodia

New Delhi: If I get arrested, don't repent, take pride in it. It is a matter of extreme pride for me that I have been blessed with a chance to sacrifice for the nation, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday while heading towards CBI headquarters.



Sisodia on his way paid a visit to Rajghat to seek blessings at Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi. All this while, thousands of people followed him on foot, raising slogans in favour of Sisodia.

The AAP top brass including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi convenor and Minister Gopal Rai, MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, among others relayed behind the Deputy CM and camped on the roads, as he entered the CBI Headquarters.

Sisodia further said, "When I visited Gujarat, the people said that, like Delhi, we would vote for the Aam Aadmi Party and bring its government. The BJP is losing badly in Gujarat, and an Aam Aadmi Party rule is starting to emerge. The

BJP is scared and as a result of this it wants to put me in jail by filing false charges against me. But because I am a follower of Bhagat Singh, I am not afraid of going to jail. Previously, our martyrs had sacrificed for the country's freedom, and now the country is asking for sacrifice once more. I am proud to be going to jail for the sake of the country."

He continued, "They are preparing to lock me up today. The CBI had previously raided my home, but they found no evidence of corruption. Then they searched my bank locker, which was also empty. The CBI visited my village and inquired whether I had purchased land there, but they failed. So they are making plans to put me in jail, but I am not afraid of going to jail. Not afraid of their CBI-ED. Do not be upset if I go to jail; it is a source of pride for me that I have the opportunity to sacrifice for my country."

Kejriwal also termed the case against his deputy as "fake".

"Nothing was found in the raid at the residence of Manish and his bank locker. The case against him is totally fake. He had to go to Gujarat for campaigning that's why he is being arrested but the campaigning will not stop. Every person in Gujarat is campaigning for the AAP," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier in the day, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj termed what transpired today to be a mark of the second fight for freedom with no sign of pain or grief in the public, but an unparalleled show of strength and support in favour of a revolutionary leader.

He stated, "BJP-controlled CBI-ED will keep Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in jail till the Gujarat elections. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country; with a shroud on his head, Manish Sisodia heading for sacrifice in the modern day freedom struggle. People of the whole country are proud of Manish Sisodia, they are ready to make sacrifices in this fight for him. BJP's conspiracies can't threaten us; every single Delhiites, every single AAP worker is standing firm on their ground in this battle. Delhi witnessed an unprecedented show of valour; streets decked with Basanti cholas, thousands with Tirangas in their hands came out to support Dy CM Manish Sisodia, we used to read about such events in the freedom struggle only."

Bhardwaj said, "Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be arrested by the CBI today. As a result of which we saw an unprecedented series of events in the national Capital today. I opine that such a scenario has never been played out in Independent India. The way the people of Delhi came out to support Manish Sisodia on his journey towards the CBI HQ where he'd be arrested was a symbol of a modern day fight for freedom."