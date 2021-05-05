New Delhi: With cops once again getting infected in large numbers, district Deputy Commissioners of Police here have been directed to identify hotspots of Covid-19 spread among personnel and the reasons for this spread.



Even as vaccinations among police personnel have started to see a dip in certain districts, thousands of Delhi cops have tested positive for Covid-19 in this fourth wave of the pandemic here. Atleast 45 cops in the city have succumbed to the virus so far. The directions to check the spread of the disease among personnel came from Commissioner SN Shrivastava, who also directed that intensive prosecution for Covid violations be carried out and arrangements be made so that cops in the city can get medical treatment as and when required.

"Responsibility of local officers be fixed to ensure that the corrective measures are taken before the disease spreads," an official had briefed the top brass of the Delhi Police in a meeting last month. The senior officer also said the district DCPs will ensure that the spread of COVID 19 is contained.

Officers were further directed that WhatsApp groups be made for assisting police personnel undergoing treatment and that counselling should be managed smoothly. Special CP (Vigilance) was directed to supervise and coordinate the WhatsApp groups.

Meanwhile, one Special CP directed district DCPs to identify the CGHS approved hospital in their respective districts where the medical checking of the police officers, police personnel can be conducted.

In a meeting last month, the Commissioner had also directed that counselling be carried out to step up vaccination efforts in the districts that were lagging.

Furthermore, the Commissioner has directed the officers that in view of a spike of COVID-19 cases, intensive prosecution drives should be carried out at all police stations.

According to statistics provided by Delhi Police (on May 2), (till 4 pm), 2,114 challans were issued for mask violations. So far, 6,00,681 challans have been issued for mask violations. Also, 3,693 challans

were issued for spitting to date, 40,692 issued for social distancing violation.