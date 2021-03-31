ICU beds for COVID-19 patients running out as CM orders more

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients is being increased at a few hospitals in view of the surge in cases in the national capital, even as official government data showed that 14 private hospitals in the city had run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.



Of the 787 ICU beds with ventilators in government-run and private hospitals, 278 were already occupied by 6 pm on Tuesday, according to the city government's "Delhi Corona" application. Also, 379 of the 1,229 COVID-19 ICU beds without ventilators are full.

Shree Agrasen International Hospital (15 ICU beds) and Jaipur Golden Hospital (6) in Rohini, and Max SS Hospital (5) and Fortis Hospital (5) in Shalimar Bagh are among the private hospitals where not a single ICU bed with a ventilator is vacant.

All ICU beds with ventilators were also full in Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka, Indian Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj and Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh by 6 pm.

CM Kejriwal on Tuesday evening said on Twitter, "In view of COVID situation developing in Del, no. of normal and ICU beds reserved for COVID is being increased in a few hospitals. This will improve bed availability. We r keeping close watch and will take all steps necessary. There is nothing to worry. But pl follow all precautions."

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital (24) in Sarita Vihar, Balaji Action Medical Hospital (21) in Paschim Vihar, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh and Max Super Specialty Hospital in Shalimar Bagh have all their ICU beds without ventilators occupied, the data showed.

According to the Health Bulletin issued on Tuesday, 1,584 of the total 5,784 hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in Delhi are occupied.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there were enough ICU beds available in government-run hospitals.

"All ICU beds in a few private hospitals are occupied. The number will be increased soon," he told reporters.

Jain had last week dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.