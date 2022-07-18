ICSE class 10 results: Yashvi Jain is Delhi topper

New Delhi: Girls have done slightly better than boys in Delhi in the class 10 ICSE exam, the results of which were announced on Sunday.



While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 100 per cent, the pass percentage of boys stood at 99.28 per cent.

The top rank in the Delhi region was bagged by Yashvi Jain with 97.6 per cent followed by Aryan Garg at the second spot with 97.4 per cent.

The third spot was shared by Mahima Gupta and Jaisveen Kaur with 97 per cent marks.

All four students are from the Frank Anthony Public School.

A total of 240 candidates from Delhi had appeared for the class 10 exam out of which 57.92 per cent were boys while 42.08 per cent girls.

For the first time in the history of the board, the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted two examinations in a single examination year.

While semester one exams were held in November-December 2021, the second semester exams were conducted in April-May 2022, for class 10 and 12. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination was conducted in 61 written subjects of which 20 are Indian languages, nine foreign languages and one Classical language.

The CISCE had on Saturday announced that marks of both first and second semesters will be given equal weightage in the final score and the candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or 2 examinations will be marked absent and their results will not be declared.

Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination told Millennium Post that he is happy with the results and further said that in spite of the pandemic students have excelled in examinations.