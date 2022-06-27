IAS officer Vandana Tripathi joins Noida Authority as its OSD
New Delhi: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, IAS officer Vandana Tripathi has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Noida authority. Originally hailing from Gorakhpur, Tripathi is a 2000 batch PCS officer and was promoted to IAS on 28 October, 2021.
She was posted as Secretary in Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission at Prayagraj and worked for almost five years.
She had been posted in Bulandshar district for long and served as SDM in Sikandrabad and Sadar tehsils of Bulandshahr.
She had also been the secretary of Allahabad Development Authority.
Apart from this, he also has experience of working as Additional District Magistrate and Chief Development Officer in many districts of Uttar Pradesh.
She is well known and her quick decision making with an experience of over 22 years.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Emergency in 1975 a black spot on vibrant history of India's...26 Jun 2022 8:20 PM GMT
Centre committed to achieve 90% conviction rate in crime cases: Shah26 Jun 2022 8:18 PM GMT
BJP breaches SP bastions in UP, wins both LS seats; AAP loses Sangrur...26 Jun 2022 8:18 PM GMT
Sinha to file nomination for Prez poll today26 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Eknath Shinde moves SC seeking stay on disqualification notice26 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT