IAS officer Vandana Tripathi joins Noida Authority as its OSD

New Delhi: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, IAS officer Vandana Tripathi has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Noida authority. Originally hailing from Gorakhpur, Tripathi is a 2000 batch PCS officer and was promoted to IAS on 28 October, 2021.

She was posted as Secretary in Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission at Prayagraj and worked for almost five years.

She had been posted in Bulandshar district for long and served as SDM in Sikandrabad and Sadar tehsils of Bulandshahr.

She had also been the secretary of Allahabad Development Authority.

Apart from this, he also has experience of working as Additional District Magistrate and Chief Development Officer in many districts of Uttar Pradesh.

She is well known and her quick decision making with an experience of over 22 years.