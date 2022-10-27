I will not let Dilli Ki Yogashala program be stopped, says CM

New Delhi: I want to assure the people of Delhi that no matter what happens, I will not let Dilli Ki Yogashala be stopped by these people, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday responding to L-G's decision to suspend the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme. As per Kejriwal, 17,000 people are taking free yoga classes and getting immense health benefits and he also said that the programme has been forcefully suspended by putting all kinds of pressure on the officers including threats of suspending them.



Kejriwal said, "It is a matter of pain and anguish that such cheap politics is being played out in Delhi. We have started Dilli Ki Yogashala to ensure the wellbeing and good health of Delhiites. 17,000 citizens were taking part in our classes everyday. They were very happily practising yoga twice a day. 10,000-11,000 of our beneficiaries with patients on the path of post COVID recovery. These people were getting treatment for lung ailments through the classes. Imagine they've suspended such a fruitful programme. And this hasn't been suspended conventionally. These people pressured officers into arbitrarily stopping the programme. But I want to assure the people of Delhi, no matter what I have to bear with. No matter what I have to face. I will go all lengths possible to work in your best interest. I will not let them stop your Yoga classes. Till the day I am alive, till the day I am standing here, I will protect Delhiites. I will not let anyone hurt my

Delhiites."

While Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted, "I will meet L-G sahab tomorrow regarding the suspension of yoga classes by him in Delhi, the file is pending with him. If action is not taken on the file immediately then yoga classes will be stopped in Delhi from Tuesday, it will harm the lives of thousands of people."

The Delhi government wants to take Yoga door-to-door and convert it into a mass movement by providing free yoga instructors to Delhiites. It aims to highlight the importance of yoga and meditation for improving the physical and mental health of the people. The Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences (CMYS) was established in collaboration with Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University. The CMYS started Diploma and Certificate courses and enrolled more than 650 students for the same.

The 'Dilli Ki Yogashala' program was started by the Delhi government about one and a half years ago. Under this programme, the Delhi government has called upon the people of Delhi to take free yoga training and meditation on a

daily basis.

As per the government, the programme received a positive response from the people of the Capital and more than 17,000 people are benefiting from it at more than 600 locations across the city. These yoga classes are held daily at around 600 places in different parts of Delhi and are held in open spaces, where anyone can come and learn yoga.