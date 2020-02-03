'I saw red pullover man shooting in air'

New Delhi: Javed Khan was returning with his family in his car when he saw two men on a bike slowing down near Gate number 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night. Before he could understand anything, the pillion rider stood on the footrest of the bike and whipped out a pistol. "He shot a bullet in the air and in the process he tried to cover his face with a muffler. He then fled towards the road leading to Holy Family," said Javed Khan, an eye witness in the firing case.



Javed who is an interior designer by profession and Jamia alumni immediately called one of his friends and told him about the incident.

"I rushed to the spot as soon as I received a call from Javed. I saw hundreds of students have already gathered at the spot forming chains and chanting slogans," said Javed's friend.

Javed then went to Jamia Nagar police station and lodged a formal FIR with the Delhi Police. He was also called by senior police officers to know his version of the shooting.

In a CCTV, the two suspects are seen standing still near gate number 5 and soon as they start moving, students are seen running after them. Though the part of 'shooting' is not captured in the CCTV as there was a Metro pillar in between the CCTV vision sight and the bikers.

This is the second incident of shooting in Jamia Millia. Earlier on Thursday, a 'shooter' opened fire in an anti-CAA protest march of students injuring one student Shadab Farooq. Cops have intensified the security after the shooting, placing barricades at the road with armed policemen stationed on either side of the roads from Jamia to Holy Family and Nehru Place.