I-Day: Inmates to perform music to celebrate, 700 to see remission of sentences

New Delhi: It will be a gala day for the inmates of Delhi's prisons as they will be able to showcase their musical talent inside jails on the occasion of Independence Day today. Apart from that, prison authorities will also give remission of sentences to around 700 prisoners on August 15 for their good conduct.



According to the prison authority, amid strict COVID protocols, they will celebrate Independence Day in prison complexes (Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini). "Comparing the previous year, the COVID situation is far better inside all 16 jails, so few inmates will sing patriotic songs in the function and also there will be a musical band performance by the inmates' band in the flag hoisting function at the prison HQ," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

As per the official, they will also get a special diet on the occasion of Independence Day. "Last year due to surge in COVID 19 cases, celebrations were curtailed. This year also the gathering will be small because of the pandemic. Also, we have TV and radio systems in jails where inmates can watch and hear the Independence Day function," the official said adding that there was no active COVID 19 case among inmates as of now.

The statistics shared by the prison authority revealed that till August 14, about 608 inmates, jail officials had tested positive since March 2021. "383 inmates were affected by the contagious disease of which 375 have recovered and eight inmates died whereas 225 prisons staff had tested positive, all of whom have recovered," the data shows.

As per authorities, every year on the occasion of Independence Day, sentences of well-behaved inmates are reduced. This encourages others to follow prison rules.

As per the official, the proposal for remission was divided into three segments, prisoners who were sentenced for more than five years will be granted 25 days of remission, those sentenced for one to five years will be granted a remission of 20 days and for one-year sentences, 15 days' remission will be granted," the proposal read. The DG (prisons) allowed remission of sentences to 700 prisoners.