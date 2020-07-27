I-Day: Delhi Police to intensify patrolling, conduct verification drives

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has directed officers to conduct a thorough verification drive across the city ahead of Independence Day, police said here on Sunday.



The police chief reviewed the security arrangement across the 15 police districts in the city in a meeting held via video-conferencing on Saturday, they said.

In view of the forthcoming Independence day, all the district DCPs have been asked to intensify patrolling in their areas and conduct door-to-door verification to ensure safety and security across the national Capital to avoid any untoward incident, they police said.

Shrivastava laid emphasis on increasing police presence, intensive and coordinated checking at vulnerable points, verification of tenants and servants, sensitisation of cyber cafe owners, security guards, second-hand car dealers and mobile dealers among others in order to strengthen counter-terrorism measures, they said.

Even though hotels and guest houses aren't operational due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the officers have been asked to stay vigilant.

"In view of forthcoming Independence day, security arrangements across all the 15 police districts in the city were reviewed via video-conferencing. We have also collected intelligence inputs and are working on it accordingly. A thorough verification drive is being conducted at all places across the city to ensure the safety and security ahead of the big day," a senior police officer said.

Besides, Independence Day security arrangements, issues concerning cybercrime were reviewed and redressal of public grievances was also discussed in the meeting, he said.

Shrivastava also rewarded personnel from West, Outer and Dwarka districts in recognition of exemplary outstanding

work.