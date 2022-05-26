Hypertension most common co-morbidity: Delhi Hospital study on Covid-19 patients

New Delhi: Doctors at a Delhi government-run hospital have conducted a study to examine the epidemiological characteristics of the pandemic by describing clinical profiles of COVID-19 patients, and found that hypertension was the most common co-morbidity among them.

The outbreak of the pandemic in Delhi was first reported in March 2020.

A total of 3,534 patients were enrolled in this study done by doctors at the 650-bed Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), aged 9-96 years. Among patients with symptoms, fever and cough were the most common presenting symptoms, while 5.6 per cent of the patients were asymptomatic, as per the study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in May.

The exercise was undertaken to "study the epidemiological characteristics of the pandemic by describing the clinical profile of the COVID-19 patients" presenting to the super specialty hospital, a doctor who was part of the study said.

"COVID-19 is quite different from SARS because of its high infectivity. There are still many uncertainties, which prevail about the epidemic. In summary, this pandemic has been a major test for the medical community worldwide and has provided indeed many valuable experiences regarding the existing health infrastructure in the country and the policies that need to be drafted with precision and futuristic vision," the researchers wrote in the conclusion of the study.

"It has revealed weakness in the management of emerging viral diseases and reminded us that communicable diseases must never be underestimated. Adoption of aggressive measures as well as their wide implementation may help to

control the epidemic. Moreover, we also need to build sufficient resources, organise human as well as material resources,

and share and analyse the data in a timely manner to implement control activities," it said.