Husband, wife held for cheating people in garb of domestic helps
New Delhi: The Delhi police has arrested a husband wife duo for providing fake maid service in Kalkaji in South East Delhi . They have been identified as Gaurav Mandal from Village Tughlakbad, age 24 years and his wife Sita. The police team also recovered Rs.17,500 from their possession which they had taken as commission from the complainant.
During sustained interrogation accused Gaurav and Sita disclosed that they started to dupe people on the pretext of supplying domestic help through their placement agency namely "Greater Kailash Maid Service to earn money.
They had also made accounts at various service provider websites like Just Dial to attract customers. Accused Sita used to go as help at a house and collect commissions and disappear from the house. Sometimes Sita used to steal valuables from the houses. They frequently changed their address to remain out of police clutches.
