Hunkering down for winter, Ggm sets up pollution control measures

gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has begun preparations to make sure that there are adequate measures to prevent the deterioration of air quality in the city with winter approaching and with it the season infamous for large-scale stubble burning.



To begin with, the District Magistrate has set up a surveillance system to check on farmers on the outskirts of Gurugram burning the remnants of their crop in the open. Systems are also being put in place for better monitoring of air quality levels in the city.

While there were two air quality measuring devices earlier in Gurugram, this time there will be six.

Taking cognizance of the fact that there are a large number of industrial units in Gurugram, an inspection will be conducted by officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) every fortnight. Based on the amount of pollution these units cause, the HSPCB has classified the industries into red, orange and green zones, with the ones in the red zone generating maximum pollutants. Over 250 industrial units in the city have been placed in the red zone.

With vehicular pollution also contributing a great deal towards the deterioration of air quality in the city, public officials have also identified places where there is high vehicular congestion. According to officials, the traffic police will be deployed in these areas during peak hours to manage the traffic. Major roads will also be swept on a daily basis to prevent dust

pollution.

According to official data, the overall air quality index in Gurugram is presently hovering at the unhealthy levels of 140-160 micrograms per cubic metres. Moreover, with COVID-19 cases showing no signs of ebbing down, unfavorable air quality is further expected to increase the health risk for residents here.