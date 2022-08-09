Hundreds participate in 'Tiranga Yatra' in Delhi
New Delhi: Hundreds of people with national flags gathered at the Red Fort on Tuesday to take part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' which will pass through eight locations that were visited by Mahatma Gandhi here during the freedom struggle.
The yatra was flagged off by Union minister Jitendra Singh, MP Prakash Javadekar and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel.
The eight locations include Katra Kushal Rai, Marwadi Sarvajanik Pustakalaya, Gandhi Maidan, Sangam theatre and Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, where Mahatma Gandhi visited and held meetings during the freedom movement, Goel said.
Heavy security arrangements were put in place at Chandni Chowk area which was decked up with tricolours and flower on the occasion.
A cultural programme was organised at the Town Hall there where children from various schools performed.
"I'm glad that a large number of students turned up for this cultural programme. I congratulate all the schools who participated in the event," Goel said while addressing the students.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "ignited a new spirit of nationalism" among the citizens by launching the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, he said.
This event is an opportunity to revisit the memory of Mahatma Gandhi's struggles during the freedom movement," he said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bihar CM ends alliance with BJP9 Aug 2022 9:30 AM GMT
Micron headed by Indian-American CEO to invest USD 40 billion in...9 Aug 2022 9:22 AM GMT
Rising from humble beginnings, Chandrakant Patil becomes Maha minister...9 Aug 2022 8:45 AM GMT
PM Modi's total assets rise by Rs 26 lakh to Rs 2.23 crore; land...9 Aug 2022 8:45 AM GMT
Punjab: Executive engineer suspended after complaints of illegal sand...9 Aug 2022 8:44 AM GMT