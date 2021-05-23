Hundreds of unemployed youth trained by Delhi Police to join healthcare services

New Delhi: With the fourth wave of the pandemic in the Capital triggering a desperate hunt for healthcare workers and those in allied services, more than 300 youths trained in general duty assistance and emergency medical services under the Delhi Police's YUVA initiative are now set to be deployed at hospitals and laboratories in a bid to reduce the burden on the healthcare sector.



Many of these youth have already been deployed and are helping in the Covid fight. "Recently, we held a meeting with our training partners, NGOs and CII Delhi (who is our Yuva partner since inception) and District DCPs, Additional DCPs, where we discussed more such training courses and their employment in the health sector, keeping the emerging needs in view of the spread of Corona," said Special CP Devesh Shrivastava, who is the nodal officer of YUVA.

He added that next week the officials are set to meet with professionals and entities from the health sector, where they will discuss where they can be placed and how best Yuva candidates can be trained in these times. This can add to the availability of more trained personnel in various skill sets in the health sector.

"The idea is to bring healthcare services of various kinds including labs, nursing homes, hospitals, ambulances, etc. to a medical platform where they can see about training requirements and those who are already trained how they can be placed," the official said.

More than 10,000 youths have been successfully trained under the Yuva scheme of Delhi Police in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation, under the Skill India mission as envisaged by the prime minister.

The city police are also tying up with hospitals, laboratories to discuss how youths can be given online training in the healthcare sector like ambulance drivers and lab technicians. These youths can be used during vaccination drives, at Covid care centres, hospitals and other important related activities.

Police sources have confirmed that DCPs are preparing lists of unemployed youths in their districts. "SHOs were told to prepare the lists and then handed it over to DCPs. These youths will be given medical course training and they will be placed," officials were told.