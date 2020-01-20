Hundreds of students join march against CAA and NRC

New Delhi: Hundreds of students from different universities of Delhi, joined in a march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday.



Despite time constrain and permission being denied due to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's rally, scores of students marched and raised slogans against the bill, which has got the whole nation out on the street.

Speaking to Millennium Post former JNU student Umar Khalid, who was also leading the protest, said that the government has unleashed brutality on protesters involved in CAA protests, adding that,

"The government has responded in its characteristic to unleash oppression and Home Minister's statement saying 'we will not move an inch' reveals a very fascist idea. They are not bothered about people's voices."

He added that any other government would have tried to at least sent some representatives to speak to people. "But even as the government is not moving an inch back, women of Shaheen Bagh have also said they are not going to budge. Sudden positives have come out of this protest," he added.

The students started their march from Mandi House and ended at Jantar Mantar. Calling the government arrogant Delhi University student Ritwik said, "This government just has a divide and rule policy, and they thought that India will be a Hindu Rashtra, but that did not happen. It will be very difficult for us but we will not back out. But when people are on the street they can make any government bend."

Meanwhile, Khalid said the protests will isolate BJP, as all allies who supported the bill inside the Parliament are now standing against it.

"The lines are very clearly drawn and the Constitution is the divided line. We will politically isolate BJP. All allies who supported CAA inside the Parliament are now having cold feet," he added.

Meanwhile, an alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia who had come to join the protest said that the current regime has a pattern of "humiliating the people."

"The government is both arrogant and ignorant and both these things are leading to a deficit and the humiliation of the people. This started from Kashmir, went to to North-East and then reached different universities of the country. But their days are near," he added.

The march was joined by students from JNU, DU, JMI among other universities. The call for the march was given by the Young India Foundation, which is an amalgamation of the different student organizations.

At Jantar Mantar, the stage was set with noted speakers like activist Harsh Mander joining in the students. Meanwhile, the coordination committee member of Shaheen Bagh and Jamia also spoke to the protesters.

"Struggle of books have come out on roads. Modern India is witnessing a revolution," said one of the protester. The march was denied permission due to election rallies, however, the police gave them limited time to carry on the march.