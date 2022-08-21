Humid morning in Delhi, rain likely during day

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.



The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8:30 pm, the IMD said.

Delhi recorded 7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, it said.

The weather department predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.



