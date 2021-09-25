Humid morning in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 24.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.



The relative humidity was recorded at 90 percent.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

The national capital recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall on Friday.

Delhi's September rainfall has already breached the 400-mm mark. At 413.3 mm till Friday evening, it is the maximum rainfall recorded in the month since 417.3 mm in September 1944, officials said.

The monsoon this year has yielded a bounteous 1,169.7 mm of rainfall in Delhi till Friday evening, the highest since 1964 and the third-highest since the data has been maintained by the IMD.

Delhi had gauged 1,155.6 mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1,190.9 mm in 1964.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius on Friday while the minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius.