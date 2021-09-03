Humid morning in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a high of 32.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday.