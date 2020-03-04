Humid morning in city
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
Humidity was recorded at 98 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies which will turn partly cloudy later in the day. There is also a possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards the evening.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum on Thursday is likely to hover around 15 degrees Celsius.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Adjournment for a month unjustified: SC asks High Court to...4 March 2020 8:26 AM GMT
Rahul came from Italy, he too must get checked: Bidhuri4 March 2020 8:21 AM GMT
Sidharth Malhotra to star in Hindi remake of 'Thadam'4 March 2020 8:00 AM GMT
UK Minister to press Saudi Arabia on human rights4 March 2020 7:58 AM GMT
Biden maintains momentum in 'Super Tuesday' primaries4 March 2020 7:57 AM GMT