Humid morning in city

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 98 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies which will turn partly cloudy later in the day. There is also a possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards the evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum on Thursday is likely to hover around 15 degrees Celsius.