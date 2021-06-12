Humid day after overnight showers damage buildings, fell several trees

New Delhi: After a spell of thunderous overnight showers, the Capital on Friday saw humidity rise even as the maximum temperature remained just below 40 degrees Celsius and humidity oscillated between 91 per cent and 47 per cent.



The overnight rains brought the mercury down and the city recorded its lowest minimum temperature for the month of June in 13 years on Friday at 20.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature settled at 39 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said.

Delhi recorded 7.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday.

However, the strong winds along with the midnight showers resulted in significant damage to a number of trees and buildings under the jurisdiction of the city's civic bodies. The North MCD reported serious structural damages to a number of buildings in Balmiki Chowk, Civil Lines and Shadipur areas.

Tree felling incidents were reported from Ram Bagh Road near Lali Bai primary school in Azad Market, near Nathupura primary school, near the Mohalla clinic in Lampur village, in East Patel Nagar, in Moti Nagar (near Jhulelal Mandir), etc.

While severe property damage was not reported by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the civic body reported incidents of tree felling in Andrews Ganj, Nizamuddin (near Neela Gumbad), LIG Flats Madanpur Khadar, A-5 New Friends colony, Malviya Nagar (near Brahmakumaris Ashram), Safdarjung enclave, among others.

The IMD, however, has said that generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds are expected for Saturday.

Moreover, the weatherman has said the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days before its usual date of June 27, IMD officials said on Friday.

"Conditions are favourable for an early onset. It (monsoon) may reach Delhi by June 15 this time," the IMD chief said.

"Under these favourable meteorological conditions, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the entire country outside south Rajasthan and Kutch region of Gujarat during the next five-six days," the IMD said.