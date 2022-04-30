'Humanist approach must be taken while granting parole'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has now observed that a humanist approach needs to be taken while granting parole so that convicts can be afforded an opportunity to resolve any family or personal issues the might have. The court noted that the point was to afford the convict an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to rejoin society.



Justice Anoop Kumar Mendriatta, in his order, also noted that parole is a relief that the State grants which goes a long way to redeem and rehabilitate such prisoners. The relief is aimed at the good of the society and hence in public interest.

While the court noted that parole is only granted under certain conditions and within the framework formed for it, it added, "It is pertinent to note that the most important ground on which the parole is granted is to maintain family and social ties so that the convict is able to maintain his family and social contacts. As such, a humanist approach needs to be taken affording such convicts an opportunity to resolve their personal and family issues and to encourage offenders to demonstrate a commitment in relation to the society."

The high court's order came while granting three months' parole to a life convict in a murder case who had already served over 10 years of his life sentence and had earned a remission of about 01 year 07 months and 11 days as on May 5, 2020, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

"In the present case, admittedly, there has been no adverse report against the petitioner for a period of last more than 03 years. Jail punishment was last inflicted to the petitioner about 03 years back on 25.04.2019. The police verification report dated 12.08.2021 received from the office of the SP, Shahjanpur, UP is also unable to bring anything adverse against the petitioner," the court noted while granting the convict the relief.