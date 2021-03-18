Human skeleton found in abandoned house

Noida: A human skeleton was recovered from an abandoned house in Sector 26 of Noida on late Tuesday night. The matter came to light when the owner sent his servant to see the house.



According to police, the house is owned by a carpet trader who had been living in another house situated far away since lockdown was imposed in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. The house is partially built with four sided boundary and a room was constructed at the plot.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kumar Ranvijay Singh said that the recovered skeleton has been sent for testing. "The identity of the deceased and other details, including sex, time and cause of death will be ascertained only after the tests," he said.

"As of now, we are not sure of the age or gender of the person. The details will be clear once we get the autopsy report. Once the reports are out, we will be able to confirm when the body was dumped," he added.