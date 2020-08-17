Human rights body defrauded, Rs 6.05 crore business loss incurred

new delhi: The United Human Rights Federation has now filed a police complaint with the Delhi Police, alleging that five people had approached them to fulfill the requirements of a contract wherein the human rights organisation was looking for suppliers of healthcare and medical products.



According to the FIR registered by the police, UHRF said that the accused persons had defrauded them by falsely promising to deliver the products sought and thereby causing a business loss of Rs 6.05 crore.

The complainant said that they were engaged in the business of healthcare services in the time of the pandemic and they often supply products such as PPE kits, testing kits, masks, sanitisers ­— all approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to various government hospitals and state governments.

According to the police FIR, the complainant had come across these five accused persons, who had promised to deliver some of these medical products. After having entered into an agreement, the UHRF said it had placed an order for the items but the other parties failed to deliver.

The UHRF said that the "accused persons are also liable" to the business loss of Rs 6.05 crore occurred due to the "illegal act".