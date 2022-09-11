Huge gaps in NEP 2020, changes required: Dy CM

New Delhi: The government's Delhi Teacher University organised a colloquium on — National Education Policy 2020: Connecting the Dots —to discuss the ways for better implementation of new education policy in the upcoming years.



The State's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while attending the conference said that for any policy to be successful, it is very important to connect all the dots of its implementation at the ground level. We have suffered major losses in the field of education in the past due to missing out on this valuable practice of connecting the dots.

The Minister said that all the policies made till now are very good documents, but they were not implemented properly on the ground, due to which India is still working on developing literacy and quality and lags behind in comparison to other countries.

He said that if only making policies and laws were enough, then the 'No Detention' policy would have been one of the most successful experiments but it proved to be a huge failure as the basic points of its implementation were not taken care of. No changes were made in the syllabus, or teacher training format, no attention was paid to the methods of promotion of the child to the next class and the policy was implemented directly.

Due to a lack of preparations and unsuccessful implementation, the policy was withdrawn. He said something similar happened with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) as well where learning outcomes were fixed but changes were not made accordingly on the ground. Teachers working at the ground level are unaware of the methods to bring out the outcomes mentioned in NCF.

Sisodia said that for the successful implementation of NEP 2020, there is a need to turn to many laws and make changes to them. He said that at present there are many disparities between state education laws and the vision of the policy and if there will be no strategic planning for its implementation, then this too will remain as a good policy document only.

Vice Chancellor of Azim Premji University Anurag Behar, who is also a member of the drafting committee of National Education Policy 2020 said that institutions like DTU will have to be established in the field of teacher education which can set high-quality standards for others and become the institutions of eminence that other teacher education might look forward to following.