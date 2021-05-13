Huge cache of medicines dumped near MG Rd

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday was informed by a law student that a huge cache of medicines, having stamps which show they were meant for Delhi government hospitals, was dumped near the Ahinsa Sthal — a Jain Temple — on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon road. The high court directed the cops to immediately seize the cache of medicines lest people who come across it take the drugs and start using

them. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli also directed lodging of a case in connection with dumping of the medicines and to start the investigation. It directed that a status report regarding steps taken be placed before it on the next date of hearing on May 19.