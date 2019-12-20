Huge anti-CAA stir at Jama Masjid

New Delhi: Thousands of people held a massive protest near the historic Jama Masjid in central Delhi on Sunday, shouting slogans and holding placards voicing their anguish against the new citizenship law amidst heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces.



A large number of people joined the demonstration after attending the Friday prayers at the mosque. Delhi police denied permission to hold any protest in the area.

"We have gathered here to protest in a peaceful way and register our dissent against the CAA. We also know that some elements might try to derail our protest and hence, we are keeping a close eye around us," said Kabiruddin, a local protester.

According to Delhi Police press statement, on Friday afternoon, a large crowd gathered in the area of Jama Masjid for prayers. "After prayers, they wanted to proceed towards Jantar Mantar, but the senior officers present at the spot persuaded them not to march towards Jantar Mantar, as the capacity of Jantar Mantar is meant for gatherings below 1,000 people and also as no prior permission had been granted," police said.

Police added that the protesters heeded to police advice and dispersed from Jama Masjid but assembled during dispersal at Delhi Gate. They were constantly persuaded to disperse from there and in spite of provocation from the crowd, the police maintained utmost restraint and used a persuasive approach.

On late Friday evening, protesters pelted stones and torched a car in front of a police station near Delhi Gate in Daryaganj which led cops to use lathi-charge and water cannons.

Around 40 people were detained. "Strict legal action will be taken against those who have been found involved in the violence and arson," police said.

Some elements from within the gathering pelted a few stray stones at the the police contingent that was keeping an eye out on the gathering. This led to more stone pelting and the situation turned chaotic.

As the news of lathi-charge spread the people took to twitter sending SOS for medical assistance as they pleaded people to rush to the site with medical aid.

Drone used to keep vigil

A drone camera was also used by Delhi Police to keep a check on protesters and to have an approximate idea of the strength of protesters gathered at Jama Masjid. The aerial view of the protest site might help Delhi Police to know and identify people in case some untoward incident happened. The drone is also being used in various parts of Delhi including Seelampur and Jafrabad.

Delhi Police monitors situation in other areas

Areas like Seelampur, Chandbagh, Brijpuri, Kachi Khajuri, Shastri Park and Seemapuri witnessed a large number of gathering on Friday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Alok Kumar told Millennium Post that the situation was handled patiently and the crowd dispersed peacefully. The area of Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh also witnessed gathering which was also dispersed.

Locals in Jama Masjid area offer roses to police

Residents of Jama Masjid area offered roses to senior police officers on Friday to show their cooperation with police and convey their message of peace.

17 Delhi Metro stations closed amid protests

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed 17 stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, to restrict the movement of those protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital. Chandni Chowk was the latest station to be closed as commuters faced inconvenience during the peak evening hours. In a tweet at 05:59 pm, the DMRC said, "Entry & exit gates of Chandni Chowk are closed.

Trains will not be halting at this station." Before that, the DMRC had tweeted Kashmere Gate was also closed, but now it said that gate no. 3 and 4 of are open.

Before Delhi Gate violence, Imam made repeated appeals for calm

The Imam of a mosque in Delhi Gate area made repeated announcements from its public address system to persuade a huge gathering of protesters to disperse peacefully, hours before violence broke out in the area on Friday evening.

Delhi Police arrests man who tried to throw petrol bomb

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a person who tried to throw petrol bomb towards the cops in Seelampur area. Police said that his hand was blown off when he was trying to lob a petrol bomb towards the cops. The petrol bomb accidentally exploded in his hand.

Cops later found him at the GTB hospital undergoing treatment and arrested him. Police identified the accused as Rahish.