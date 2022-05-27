Hry PR DG meets historians over 'Shahidi Smarak'

Chandigarh: The Shahidi Samarak of the First War of Independence being built at Ambala, Haryana will depict the saga of indomitable courage shown by the heroes of Haryana during the first freedom struggle in the year 1857. The struggles, battles and incidents in Haryana will be specially displayed in the museum of this Memorial. On June 11, the Committee of Historians will specially visit the Martyrdom Memorial site of the first war of independence.



Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Haryana and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department and convener of the Six-Member Committee of Historians constituted to verify the historical facts, Dr. Amit Agrawal held the first meeting of the Committee at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi today.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held with the members of the Committee regarding the verification and confirmation process of the historical facts to be displayed in the museum of 'The First War of Independence' being established in Ambala.

Dr. Amit Agrawal said that in the direction of better presentation and display of historical details, this museum will be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies so that not only the people of Haryana but also the people coming from the rest of the country and the world get information about the role played by the state in the first freedom struggle.

Dr. Agrawal also discussed the process of using modern techniques currently being used in museums in order to display the historical details effectively and attractively in the museum with the consultants.

It is noteworthy that about 80 percent of the construction work of Shahidi Samarak is being set up at a cost of Rs. 300 crore on 22 acres of land in Ambala, Haryana has been completed. A museum with state-of-the-art techniques is being set up to display the struggles, battles and events that took place during India's First War of Independence in the year 1857.