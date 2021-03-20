Hry, Pb officials visit Pusa to study effects of bio-decomposer

New Delhi: On Friday, a delegation of senior officials from Haryana and Punjab reached Delhi to study the effects of the bio-de-composer which was used by the Arvind Kejriwal government as an alternative to stubble burning.



Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the delegations of both states took detailed information about the effects of spraying of bio-de-composer made by the Kejriwal government to solve the problem of stubble burning. He said that like the Kejriwal government, other state governments should also make bio-composers available free of cost to the farmers to stubble burning.

Rai said, "A delegation of senior officials from Haryana and Punjab have come to Delhi to understand the impact of the bio-de-composer by the Pusa Institute to solve the problem of stubble burning. We discussed this in a meeting with the delegation and informed them about the effects of bio-de-composer."

The delegation met the farmers of Delhi's Hiranki, Palla and Jindpur villages along with officials of the Delhi Development Department and scientists from Pusa Institute. After meeting the farmers, officials from Punjab and Haryana and scientists from Pusa Institute met Gopal Rai. Farmers of Delhi told them that spraying of bio-de-composer is very effective and at the same time they had to use less fertilizer. The farmers said that the fertility of the field has also been improved.

Gopal Rai further emphasised that both short term and long-term policy will have to be made for this so that the problem of burning stubble can be eliminated. "Scientists of Pusa Institute and officials of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab should work on this by forming a joint team. On this occasion, the officials appreciated the efforts of the Delhi government." said the Delhi development minister.