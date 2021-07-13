Hrs after cops quiz him, man found dead on tracks

New Delhi: Hours after 51-year-old Yogesh Gupta walked out of the Ambedkar Nagar police station, where he was questioned by the Delhi Police, his body was found on a set of railway tracks in the Faridabad area. While the police have claimed that Gupta killed himself, his family maintains that he had no reason to kill himself and alleged foul play.



Police said they received a complaint on February 26 at Ambedkar Nagar police station from one Neeraj Pahadia, who alleged that one Yogesh Gupta was running a committee and he had also invested about Rs 12.23 lakh with this committee but now alleged that Gupta had closed the committee without informing the members and had not even returned the invested amount.

"The inquiry was entrusted to an inquiry officer. During the inquiry, both complainant and the alleged accused had assured to settle the matter amicably and again join the investigation. Yesterday (on July 11), the complainant joined the inquiry and Gupta was also called to the police station," the police said. After questioning, Gupta left the police station at about 8.00 pm. At about 10.30 pm, Gupta's son had visited the police station asking for his father's whereabouts. He told the police officers at the stations that Gupta was yet to reach home.

"Efforts were made to trace the missing person. Photographs were circulated over various groups. It came to notice from GRP Faridabad that Yogesh allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train at Old Faridabad Railway station," one official said. The family members of the deceased were informed accordingly.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family members said Yogesh had no reason to commit suicide and they suspect some foul play. "They took him from his shop to the police station. When we went to the police station we were not allowed to meet him," family members said.

They were told by policemen that they will send back Yogesh in one and half hours to his home but he never returned. The family also claimed that he was having medical issues and was implicated in the case. Significantly, the police have clarified that no FIR against Gupta had been registered and that he was called to verify a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the inquiry into the matter was going on and will also go through the grievances of the family of the deceased. When asked whether Gupta's body was found in a mutilated condition or had marks of violence, Thakur said prima facie he was hit by a train.

"Rest will be clear only after the post mortem report arrives," the official added.