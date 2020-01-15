HRD officials meet DU V-C on ad-hoc issue
New Delhi: HRD Ministry officials on Wednesday met Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi over the issue of recruitments at the university and also appealed to agitating teachers to call off their over-a-month-long strike.
DU teachers are on strike since December 4 demanding that all ad-hoc teachers be absorbed permanently and their tenure as ad-hoc teachers be counted as part of their total service.
"HRD Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare met Tyagi and other officials from the university. The stakeholders concerned are hereby appealed to withdraw their agitation and work for the smooth functioning of the institutions or colleges in the interest of the students," a senior ministry official said.
The ministry had last month offered a one-time relief to allow all ad hoc teachers of Delhi University to appear for interviews of permanent positions and DU to let the ad hoc teachers continue in their positions.
The university was also directed to let ad hoc teachers continue in their positions till permanent positions are filled.
The representatives of Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) had met HRD officials last week to put forth their demands.
The teachers had last month announced an indefinite strike and evaluation boycott to demand the regularisation of jobs and have also staged a protest marches to UGC and HRD Ministry during the
period.
