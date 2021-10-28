How will Delhi govt verify age for home delivery of liquor? HC asks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to answer how it will ensure that liquor is not delivered to underaged people if home delivery is allowed under its new Excise Policy and the process it will employ to verify the age of the person ordering liquor from home.



A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said, "How you will verify the age of a purchaser? You must answer this query. You cannot say you will not answer this," even as Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra for the Delhi government submitted that this provision is just an amendment to an existing rule and is yet to come into existence.

The Delhi government said there would be provisions like giving the Aadhaar number or any other age proof whenever it comes into existence. As per the new policy, the legal age to consume liquor in Delhi is 21 years.

The court was hearing a petition by West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP), that argued that there is no process of age surveillance due to which it can be handed over to an underage person and also at a public place. It also contended that such a provision would allow liquor into homes which would have an adverse impact on children.

Responding to this line of argument, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also representing the Delhi government, said even if a person goes out to purchase alcohol from a shop, they would eventually bring it back home to drink it and so the impact would be the same and this would not mean they are spoiling their children.

Both Singhvi and Mehra said only the modality has changed and the system of home delivery has existed for the last 20-30 years. Earlier, the method of applying for home delivery of liquor was through email or fax, now it has to be done through a mobile app.

The court directed for the Delhi government's reply to be brought on record, posting the matter next for November 18, to be heard with the batch of pleas against various provisions of the new Excise Policy, which will in large aspects come into force from November 17.

The court had earlier refused to stay the new Excise Policy on a petition by Readymade Plaza India Pvt Ltd which contended that the new regime would lead to a monopoly of the few big players.