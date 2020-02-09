How hotel management grad turned into darknet vendor

New Delhi: The greed of earning money changed the life of Dipu Singh, son of retired army personnel, as he moved towards the darknet and involved in drug trafficking. According to NCB, he had completed his Bachelor of Hotel Management from Amity University, Lucknow (2015-2019).



In 2018, he came in contact with one person who was already engaged in internet pharmacy and offered Dipu, a part-time job.

Beginning with that initially, he used to ship erectile dysfunction medicines and earned commission out of it.

"He further learnt that the major profit is in the sale of controlled psychotropic medicines, drugs," NCB official said.

Singh network developed over time and he came in contact with various shippers, suppliers, pharmacist who were able to supply the required orders of controlled psychotropic drugs. The international network of these people was able to ship the requirements from India, Singapore and USA. The major destinations were USA, UK, Romania, Spain and other European countries.

NCB official further said the vendor accounts on the darknet (Empire Market) were managed by one of his associates. The associate used to take the orders and then used to send the details of the desired shipping address and the quantity.

Depending upon the quantity and destination, Dipu used to decide the mode of shipment.

The fast shipping orders were usually originating from Singapore and the USA. The regular orders were sourced from India. Dipu used to collect the stock of psychotropic drugs from various cities in India. The mode of logistics used was courier services.

According to NCB their intensive drive against drugs under the directions of Rakesh Asthana, DG NCB has led to the seizure of drugs over Rs over 44 crore, opium worth Rs 2.26 crore, heroin worth Rs 2.45 crore, ganja worth Rs 26.01 crore, pseudoephedrine worth Rs 2.50 crore methamphetamine worth Rs 2 crore, charas worth Rs 7.90 crore, codeine-based syrup worth Rs 1.45 crore in last 20 days.