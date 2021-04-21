How Delhi helpline got a critical Covid patient admitted to Uttar Pradesh hosp

New Delhi: The Covid Command Team in Saraswati Vihar subdivision of the N-W district of Delhi has been on its toes since Saturday when it was formed but it has not only helped residents of the Capital but also a caller from Uttar Pradesh.



A 38-year-old dentist Sachendra Bharat was admitted in a small private facility in Jhansi area of Uttar Pardesh when he required a ventilator but the hospital did not have a ventilator facility at all.

Bharat had lost his mother to Covid four days ago and his wife and friends tried to seek help everywhere. When all that failed, they called the Covid Command Team helpline headed by DM Cheshta Yadav and SDM Dr Rehan Raza along with other officials who responded immediately.

"We have been working on this helpline as late as 2 am as well. We do not see religion or borders when someone is asking for help. These are tough times for all and we should put humanity above all," Raza said while speaking about the incident.

On getting the information Raza reached out to his counterpart in UP and requested to help the dentist who was struggling for a ventilator. As it was a late night call, Raza himself was working on the helpline which he does mostly when the junior staff have gone home after their shift is over at night.

As time passed, Bharat's family members started panicking even more. Being a doctor himself and he struggled to get the necessary healthcare, his family remembered the efficiency of work they had heard about or seen in Delhi. His family friend called the helpline and narrated the situation.

"We did not know if we would get help but we tried. We had heard about Delhi's helpline facilities and knew people were working hard there for the general public," a close acquaintance to Bharat said.

"Within 30 minutes, calls had reached several hospitals and only one ventilator bed was vacant in Maa Pitambara Hospital in Jhansi and we rushed him there immediately. Had it not been for the quick response from the Delhi Covid helpline number we would be in a far worse situation," a close friend of the family, Dr Rohit said.

He also said that the condition is much better and that oxygen levels have improved. The family members could not be reached as they are still mourning for the loss of their family member and hoping that Bharat recuperates well.