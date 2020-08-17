Housing societies that fail to recycle waste will be fined

gurugram: Following several criticisms, the Gurugram municipal body is planning to once again begin the process of levying fines on those residential societies that do not recycle their waste.



According to the law, it is mandatory that any institution that generates more than 50 kilograms waste on a daily basis has to ensure that some of the waste can be recycled.

Reportedly, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has also sent notices to 20 residential societies that were not complying with the norms. Earlier, the MCG was cooperating with several residential societies in the process of composting.

Under the process of composting, the resident bodies have been explained to keep two separate bins for segregation of waste. The green bin will contain all the bio-degradable waste products like kitchen waste, food waste, and horticulture waste. The red bin will contain non-biodegradable waste and recyclable dry waste products like paper, bulb, tube lights, plastic, glass and wooden materials.

Recently Ashish Dua, a senior Congress leader in Gurugram wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appraising him of the poor waste management situation in the city. He has also demanded that the issue needs to be raised at Haryana Legislative Assembly — the next session is expected to be held in the last week of August.