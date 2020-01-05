House collapses in east Delhi, two injured
New Delhi: Two persons were injured after a house collapsed in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
The fire department said a call about the incident was received at around 4.45 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
