House collapses in east Delhi, two injured

New Delhi: Two persons were injured after a house collapsed in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The fire department said a call about the incident was received at around 4.45 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

PTI

