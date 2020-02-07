Hours before polls, notice to Kejriwal for MCC breach

New Delhi: Hours before Delhi goes to polls, the Election Commission on Friday sent notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a video tweeted by him.

The notice, dated February 7, accuses Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of violating model code of conduct and came on a BJP complaint filed February 4 where it has alleged Kejriwal was tweeting a video "with the intention of gaining votes by aggravating existing differences/creating mutual hatred/causing tension between religious communities in violation of the Model Code of Conduct".