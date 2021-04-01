Hottest March in Delhi since 2010

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius this month, making it the "hottest" March in the last 11 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. Normally, the mean maximum temperature for the month of March in Delhi is 29.6 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.



This is the highest mean maximum temperature in March since 2010 when it was 34.1 degrees Celsius, an official said.

Such high temperatures in the month of March this year can be attributed to the absence of strong western disturbances, the official said.

"Only one WD affected Delhi this time and the city recorded rainfall only on two days. The capital had registered 10 rain days in March last year," he said.

The mean maximum temperature for the month of March was 28.2 degrees Celsius in 2020 and 2019.

It was 32.8 degrees Celsius in 2018; 30.7 degrees Celsius in 2017; and 31.5 degrees Celsius in 2016, according to IMD data.

On Monday, Delhi reeled under a "severe" heat wave as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the IMD had said.

The city had recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius on March 31, 1945 and 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1973, according to the IMD.