Hotels, clubs & restros not yet allowed to serve liquor

New Delhi: Serving alcohol at bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants in the city is not yet allowed, the Excise Department has clarified, stretching the wait for those counting the days till they can enjoy a drink at their favourite watering hole.



With a significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national Capital, liquor shops and restaurants that were closed after the imposition of lockdown in April have reopened now.

"Bars in the hotels, clubs and restaurants are not allowed to open till further orders," stated a clarification issued by the Excise Department of Delhi government on Monday.

All liquor shops in markets, malls and market complexes (outside containment zones) are allowed to operate between 10 am and 8 pm, it said. The liquor vends in the city reopened in Delhi on June 6.

The clarification was issued in view of queries about bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants after Delhi government allowed restaurants to

reopen from Monday, an official said.

The restaurants permitted to serve takeaways have now been allowed to run with 50 per cent seating capacity on a trial basis till June 21.