Hotel owner shot dead, tenant a suspect, on the run, say cops

New Delhi: A 52-year-old businessman was allegedly shot dead near the hotel he owned in Southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area during the late hours of Sunday.



The deceased, identified as Krishan Pal Sehrawat, was a resident of Gurugram and owned a hotel called Dolphin International in Mahipalpur. He was shot in the head, said the police.

The police said Sehrawat gave his hotel on lease to a man around 10 months ago and was having issues with the tenant over bills and lease payment. The tenant, Roshan Mishra, and his associates are the prime suspects, who are currently on the run, a senior official said.

"Around 11 pm on Sunday, the police received a PCR call from Sehrawat's brother about the alleged murder," police mentioned in an official statement, while, Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Southwest) said, "The caller told us that his brother was shot in Mahipalpur. Later Sehrawat was rushed to Spinal Injury Centre where the doctors declared him dead. He had a gunshot wound near his temple area."

During preliminary investigation, the police found that the deceased owner and tenant, Mishra, had a scuffle over pending electricity bills and lease amounts. While Sehrawat was trying to get the bills paid and asked for the lease amount, Mishra did not clear any of the pending bills, said the police.

Meanwhile, the police are questioning witnesses at the spot and scanning CCTVs to identify the assailants.