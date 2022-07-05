Hot and humid day in Delhi, orange alert for moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday
New Delhi: Sultry weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the humidity levels oscillated between 62 per cent and 89 per cent.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundeshowers.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings —green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature are expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Sunday and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average.
