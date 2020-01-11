Hostel fee rollback issue: JNU V-C finally agrees to implement MHRD formula proposed in Dec

New Delhi: After facing the wrath of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar finally "gave up" and agreed to implement the MHRD formula which was proposed in December to resolve the ongoing standoff over hostel fee rollback issue in the prestigious institution.



As per the understanding that was developed between MHRD and JNU V-C after the protest over rollback of hostel fee hike had intensified, the university was told to just increase the room rent, while service and utility charges would be paid by University Grants Commission (UGC).

The JNU V-C, who has not yet met protesting students and teachers, met Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare for the second time on Friday after Sunday night's attack on campus and gave "full assurance" of implementing the agreement.

As per sources, during the meeting with HRD Secretary, Kumar was told that resolving the issue and maintaining normalcy in the varsity is the topmost priority of the ministry. Kumar was also told that whatever initiatives have been taken by the ministry to end the standoff and continue academic activities in the university should had been taken by the V-C.

After meeting HRD Secretary, Kumar said, "We have decided that students will not have to pay the service and utility charges for the winter semester. They will only pay the increased room rent."

Kumar, who is facing backlash for January 5 mob attack inside the JNU campus, further informed the HRD Secretary that the administration was making every effort to make sure that all students and teachers would have a conducive environment to pursue their academic activities.

"Met HRD Secretary today and apprised him that JNU administration is implementing the record of discussions with MHRD issued on December 11, 2019 and that the administration was making every effort to make sure that all students and teachers would have a conducive environment to pursue their academic activities," Kumar said.

The JNU V-C also informed Khare that the varsity had already written to UGC to meet the utility and service charges.

"In a meeting with the Deans and Chairpersons, it was decided that the classes would start from January 13. The MHRD was also informed that if required, the registration date for the winter semester would further be extended," he said, adding the university has strengthened the security on the campus.

After the vice-chancellor, at 3.30 PM, the JNU Students' Union led by its president Aishe Ghosh met the Higher Education Secretary. Giving the details about the meeting, Ghosh said, "We have received a proposal from HRD Ministry and we are waiting for the circular of the JNU administration on the hostel fee issue. On getting the circular, a decision will be taken after discussing it in the council of the student union."

On asking that this proposal has been rejected once before, then why will it be discussed again, Ghosh said that a lot has changed since January 5. On the question of the vice-chancellor's resignation, the JNUSU chief said that even if we withdraw our current movement, a peaceful movement will continue till the removal of the V-C.

It's must to mention here that after meeting JNU vice-chancellor and JNUSU delegation, HRD Secretary Khare also had a meeting with UGC chairman Prof DP Singh and asked the UGC chairman to release the funds meant for JNU hostel's service and utility charges at the earliest.