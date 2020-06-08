'Hospitals coming under MCDs will treat all patients'

new delhi: Hours after AAP-led Delhi government's announcement that hospitals run by the Delhi government and some private hospitals will be reserved only for residents of the national Capital, all three BJP-run Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) said that medical facilities provided by the civic agencies will be open for patients from outside Delhi also as they are not going to take any such decision.

"Hospitals coming under MCDs will treat patients accordingly as no change in policy will be made. Delhi is a national Capital where people from all states have equal access," said Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP president and councilor in North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Notably, total of seven big hospitals come under jurisdiction of MCDs in which six are being run by North MCD while one is being run by East MCD.

Standing Committee Chairman from North MCD, Jai Prakash, said that there are as many as six hospitals come under North MCD out of which Hindurao Hospital and Kasturba Hospitals have large infrastructure hence are being used fully during the COVID-19 period.

"In Hindurao, we have converted 50-room nursing home into full fledged COVID-19 centre, have used boys hostel and isolation ward for this purpose too. The need of the hour is to use these facilities as maximum as possible instead of announcing reservation. Another EDMC hospital, Dayanand, can be used properly for the purpose hence authorities shoud work to improve capacity of hospitals during the days of crisis," he said.

Bhupender Gupta, SDMC Standing Committee Chairman, said that there is no need to categorise hospitals for Delhiites and patients from outside as it will only create chaos in future.