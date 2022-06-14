Hospital staff asked to wear designated uniform on duty
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday directed the medical staff in its hospitals to wear their designated uniforms, after they were found not wearing it despite getting the allowance for it, according to an official order.
The order issued by Amit Singla, secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said action will be initiated against those not following the directions.
It also stated that the staff members draw an allowance for the uniform.
