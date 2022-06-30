Hope Gujarat BJP leaders learn from Delhi model: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Describing the education and healthcare system in the national capital "excellent", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hoped that senior BJP leaders who have arrived from Gujarat to "inspect" the mohalla clinics and schools will learn from them and improve such facilities back home.



A 17-member delegation of the BJP's Gujarat unit is in the national capital since Tuesday to look into what it called the "fake" Delhi model of governance.

"Many senior leaders of Gujarat BJP have come to see mohalla clinics and schools in Delhi. I hope that by learning from Delhi's excellent education and health system, they will improve Gujarat as well," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"We will all learn from each other. Only then will India move forward," he added.

AAP MLA Atishi said that the party wants to give the BJP delegation an insight into how to transform and run world-class schools so that they can implement the same in their state.

"Students study on taat-patti in world-class schools of Gujarat, the BJP delegation should come here and see what an actual world-class school looks like. Had picked Rouse Avenue Government School in front of BJP Headquarters for the visit so that the BJP delegation couldn't evade saying they don't know where the school is, but they haven't come here. This same school used to run in a tin-shed seven years back but now has been transformed into a state-of-the-art school by AAP," she said.

The AAP leader said that they are well-aware of the pitiable condition of government schools in Gujarat and that if the delegation comes they will be informed about the entire journey of transforming dilapidated schools into actual world-class schools which has been done by the state government in the Capital.

Meanwhile, the delegation had visited schools and mohalla clinics in South Delhi and New Delhi on Tuesday. "The reality of what (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal touts as his Delhi Model of governance is totally different from what he falsely claims. The mohalla clinics are showpieces while we have also noticed that schools are not up to the mark, let alone being of global standards as the AAP claims," one of the delegation members said.