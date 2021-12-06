Homebuyers threaten to boycott UP polls if registry is not complete

noida: Residents of various housing societies of Greater Noida West staged protest against the government on Sunday by threatening to boycott the upcoming UP Assembly elections, if registry of their flats does not take place. The residents have claimed that more than 50,000 people will press the NOTA button in the election.



On Sunday morning, hundreds of people gathered at Kisan Chowk, holding placards and banners. They raised slogans against the builders and government and staged a peaceful demonstration. The residents alleged that they have not got any support from the authorities and public representatives, so they will choose not to vote for any party in the upcoming elections.

"We have fought a long way to get possession of our homes but there are thousands of homebuyers who have still not got the ownership rights. Homebuyers are upset as we are not getting support from the government or the concerned authorities," said Shweta Bharti, general secretary of Noida Extension Flat Owner Welfare Association (NEFOWA).

A resident of Supertech Ecovillage in Greater Noida West, who also joined the protest, said that the homebuyers are being harassed despite paying the full amount to the builders.

"The builders have diverted the funds into other businesses and didn't pay authority debts which has kept the registries on hold. We demand that the government should intervene," said Vishal Anand, resident of Supertech Ecovillage while adding that nearly 18,000 flats are still awaiting registries in Supertech builder's project alone.