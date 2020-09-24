Home isolation patients down by over 1.3K in last 2 days

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 patients recovering under home isolation in the Capital saw a drastic drop of over 1,300 in the last two days, as the tally of home isolation patients dropped to 17,834 on Wednesday from 19,213 on Monday, official data showed. The bulletin on Wednesday said that Delhi had recorded 3,714 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to above 2.56 lakh.



The Delhi government added that 4,465 COVID-19 patients had recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of recoveries here to 2,20,866. However, testing in the Capital had marginally dipped in the last two days. While the city had been conducting around 62,000 tests every day last week, on Wednesday, the Delhi government said a total of 59,580 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Of these, 10,359 were RT-PCRs and the rest were rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, 36 deaths from the contagious disease were added to the city's toll, which climbed to 5,087. But the 10-day death rate has consistently been under 1 per cent, with the Wednesday figure showing to be at 0.89 per cent. However, the city's cumulative positivity rate remains relatively high at 9.59 per cent. The daily positivity rate was at 6.23 per cent on Wednesday and has been declining for the last few days.

Moreover, as home isolation cases saw a drastic drop in the last two days, the number of hospitalised patients has seen a marginal increase. On Monday, 6,990 patients were in hospitals being treated for the virus. This rose to 6,998 on Wednesday. But active patients have now started reducing. It had crossed 32,000 last week but as of Wednesday, there were 30,836 active cases in the city.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the pandemic situation with chief ministers of seven states including Delhi and the Home Secretary of the Centre also chaired a meeting to discuss the handling of COVID-19 in the National Capital Region.