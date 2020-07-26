Home isolation in Noida, Gzb only after clinical assessment

Noida/Ghaziabad: Since facility of home isolation for asymptotic Covid patients has now been allowed in Uttar Pradesh, the administration of both Noida and Ghaziabad districts have said that a set of guidelines will be followed before allowing home isolation.



According to officials, a proper clinical assessment of the patient will be done at L1 Covid hospital which might take 24-48 hours to ensure that the patient does not have any symptoms or comorbid condition before he or she can be allowed to stay at home. Also information about family members, including elderly, pregnant woman, children and from other high-risk groups, will be taken. If there is any HIV, transplant or cancer patient at home, home isolation will not be allowed, said officials.

"If any person is tested positive he/she should immediately inform us and we will take over from there and take further necessary steps. Home isolation will be allowed after a proper

assessment of facilities and other risk factor is made so that safety of patient and others living around is not compromised," said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Noida.

The officer further said that the patient and his relatives will be provided with medicines and a home isolation sticker will be pasted outside the house. A team will also keep tab on the patient's daily health.

The DM added that a team of doctors to provide telemedicine facility may be deputed and remain in touch with patients. The staff at the control room will also call the patients on a daily basis to note down their health status.