HM reviews security arrangements ahead of the G-20 Summit

New Delhi: Focusing on the security arrangements ahead of the upcoming G-20 Summit to be hosted by India later this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited the Delhi Police headquarters in the morning. Shah held a long meeting with officers, discussing several issues.



He directed the city police that a team from MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) should visit some of the countries where the G-20 Summit was held for security studies, an official informed. The Union Home Minister reached the police headquarters at around 9 am before his scheduled time. He was welcomed by newly-appointed Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Sanjay Arora.

The other top officials were also present to welcome him. Apart from the G-20 Summit security arrangements, Shah also went on to inspect the new police headquarters. He directed the officials to make forensic investigation mandatory in all offences involving punishment of more than six years in Delhi to increase the conviction rate and to integrate the criminal justice system with forensic science investigation.

Shah said that in the identified offences of serious nature, the chargesheet should be filed by the police only after legal vetting. The Home Minister said that surveillance is a major component of policing in the prevention and investigation of crime, for which cameras were installed by the civil administration at public places like airports, railway stations, bus stands, markets, and RWAs in Delhi. Installed CCTV cameras should be integrated with the control room.

Conveying a stern message against narcotics or contrabands, the Union Home Minister also asserted, "The Central government is determined to free the country from the curse of drugs, and for this a detailed action plan has been prepared to crack down on narcotics in Delhi."

He also said, "The safety of women, children and senior citizens should be our priority."

While discussing the work of policing, including sensitive policing, scientific and professional investigation of crimes, human resource management, law and justice management, cybercrime, training, future challenges, traffic management, community policing, public complaint management system, the welfare of police personnel etc., were also thoroughly reviewed.

Shah said there should be provision on timely disposal of complaints. He further stressed the need to focus on the fitness of police personnel and timely inspection of police stations.