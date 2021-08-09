Hit & run: Delhi Police SI injured, 3 of her kin killed

Noida: Four people, including three women, were killed while 20 were injured in two separate road accidents in Greater Noida on Sunday.



In one of the two incidents, four members of a family including a Delhi police lady sub-inspector were returning to Delhi from Mathura in their Honda city car via Yamuna Expressway.

As per police, around 12 pm on Sunday, when they reached near Salarpur underpass in Dankaur area of Greater Noida, one of the front tyres of their car got punctured and they stepped down to fix it up.

"The car was parked along the road side when an unidentified speeding vehicle ran over them. A passerby informed police and all the victims were taken to nearby private hospital where doctors declared three of them dead on arrival while a woman has been critically injured and is admitted in the ICU," said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Police officials identified the deceased as Bhaskar Sharma (25), his mother Kanchan Sharma (62), residents of Vikaspuri in Delhi, and Bhavya Sharma (19), residents of BSES Colony in New Delhi.

Bhavya's mother Poonam Sharma, who is younger sister to deceased Kanchan Sharma has been critically injured in the incident.

Bhaskar was working with an IT company in Delhi while Poonam is a Sub-inspector with Delhi police. Bhavya was a student of BA from Delhi University.

"While the bodies of deceased have been handed over to police after post-mortem, police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) and Section 279 (rash driving) of IPC. We are scanning CCTV footage of nearby area to identify the vehicle involved in the incident," added Pandey.

The other accident took place at Eastern Peripheral Expressway under Dadri police station area on early Sunday morning where a woman in her early thirties was killed when a privately operated bus rammed into a stationary truck from behind which was carrying wires. Cops said that at the time of the incident, around 70 passengers were traveling in the bus moving from Punjab to Bihar.

Another 19 people on board the bus were injured and rushed to a private hospital for treatment. While nine injured were discharged while the remaining 10 people were sent to district hospital for further treatment.

The police said that the deceased woman was traveling alone in the bus and she had booked a ticket to Bihar from Punjab. They are yet to identify her.

"The bus was overloaded and speeding. It seems like the driver dozed off and lost control over the vehicle which rammed into the stationary truck," the Dadri police station SHO added.